Benchmark Games, the leader in coin-operated ticket redemption products, novelty games and merchandisers, has partnered with industry leasing company FirstLease to offer aggressive lease options on ALL Benchmark products.

This program was developed to assist operators in Canada and the U.S. with budgetary constraints in placing high earning Benchmark equipment on location with little money down and low monthly payments. "Benchmark is excited to offer operators a program that makes getting a new Benchmark game with very little money out of pocket very easy," said Anthony F. Maniscalco, Dir. North American Sales. "Low monthly payments on high earning games -- whatâ€™s not to like!"

The FirstLease program will offer operators leasing that will allow operators to "opt out" of their lease contract at intervals of 12, 18, 24 months with no penalty. If a contract goes full term, 30 months, the operator will have the option to buy the game for a low residual value or return it to the factory with no penalty.

This program requires a $99.00 document fee once credit has been approved.

This program is available through Benchmark Factory Direct Sales.

For more information and monthly rates please contact:

David Maschke, FirstLease, at 1-866-493-4778 x246 or dmaschke@firstleaseonline.com