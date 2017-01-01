TAGS: vending route truck, Snack Attack Vending, vending truck for sale
» 1997 Freightliner diesel dual wheels with A/C
» 310K miles
» Truck equipped with a safe
» Custom-made cooler for chocolate and pastry … cooled with large dry ice packs
» 20oz bottle racks adjustable for 12oz cans
» Candy bins for assorted sizes
» Stainless steel shelving to accommodate chips and snack boxes
» All equipment was professionally installed
Asking price $14,000. If interested, please contact Edward at (407) 227-4240 for more information or more pictures.