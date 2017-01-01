» 1997 Freightliner diesel dual wheels with A/C

» 310K miles

» Truck equipped with a safe

» Custom-made cooler for chocolate and pastry … cooled with large dry ice packs

» 20oz bottle racks adjustable for 12oz cans

» Candy bins for assorted sizes

» Stainless steel shelving to accommodate chips and snack boxes

» All equipment was professionally installed

Asking price $14,000. If interested, please contact Edward at (407) 227-4240 for more information or more pictures.