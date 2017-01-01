 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Vending Truck Deal!
2208 Stillwater Ave.
Apopka, FL  (see map)
Contact Name: Edward Diogenes

Phone: (407) 227-4240
Email: snackattack4vending@gmail.com
TAGS: vending route truck, Snack Attack Vending, vending truck for sale

» 1997 Freightliner diesel dual wheels with A/C
» 310K miles
» Truck equipped with a safe
» Custom-made cooler for chocolate and pastry … cooled with large dry ice packs
» 20oz bottle racks adjustable for 12oz cans
» Candy bins for assorted sizes
» Stainless steel shelving to accommodate chips and snack boxes
» All equipment was professionally installed

Asking price $14,000. If interested, please contact Edward at (407) 227-4240 for more information or more pictures.

