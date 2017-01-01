 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

In need of legal/business consultative services in payments and ATM industries? Jack Milford Ford can make a difference
205 SE Spokane St., Suite 300-50
Portland, OR 97202
(see map)

Phone: 503.771.7191
Fax: 877.387.8330
Email: jackmilfordford@jmfordlaw.com
Website: www.jmfordlaw.com
TAGS: Jack Milford Ford, ATM legal consultant, payments industry legal consultant, vending

Trusted • Experienced • Dedicated In need of legal and/or business consultative services? I can make a difference!

I have acquired years of experience being both a business lawyer and as an executive officer. I have represented numerous businesses and ISOs in manufacturing, technology and the electronic payment industry, including ATMs and payment cards.

I have extensive experience to help businesses negotiate deals, review and prepare contracts, consummate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as mitigate risks.

Call me, let's discuss your business, legal concerns and/or needs today! I'm at your service.

Jack Milford Ford
Attorney at Law
503.880.0788
JMFord Law Office
jack@jmfordlaw.com
www.jmfordlaw.com

