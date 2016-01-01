 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Exclusive Vending Business Opportunity: $150,000
13640 State Route 22
Canaan, New York 12029
(see map)
Contact Name: Joseph Lawrence - Berkshire Farm Center

Phone: 518-781-1831
Fax: 518-781-0507
Email: mlepage@berkshirefarm.org
34 combo drink/snack/cold food machines, 14 locations, net monthly revenue of $5,000+
Pittsfield, Columbia County, NY, Capital District
Contact Miki 518-781-1831

