Job Summary: Performs various duties involving the maintenance and operation of vending, money changing machines and juke boxes. Operatesa motor vehicle throughout the geographical area and on public roads for long and short trips.

Duties and Responsibilities: Maintains Exchange owned machines daily. Inspects, replenishes with hot/cold foods and/or beverages, (i.e. sandwiches, cakes, pies, popcorn, salads, fruits, pastry, sodas, beers, yogurt, laundry detergent, etc.). Checks refrigerated machines to ensure health codes are adhered to, (i.e., expiration dates of yogurt, sandwiches, etc.) and that foods are not spoiled; removes aged foods or other merchandise from machines.

• - Prepares Merchandise Transfer (SS/112) for amount of sandwiches/salads required and forwards to Department K4 for processing. May assist in preparing vending items such as sandwiches, jello, salads, etc.

• - Sets up and maintains prices in machine on items being sold; maintains a current price list.

• - Assists in relocating and installing new machines at locations; cleans interior and exterior using appropriate cleaning solutions. Makes settings and adjustments on food dispensing, liquid dispensing and coin changer units; changes records of juke boxes monthly and remove cash weekly. Records machine servicing information by use of a computerized hand held device, or will be required to complete a Cash Collection Slip (SS/411) for those locations not fully automated.

• - Collects monies from vending machines at locations according to established schedule. As required, accompanies Vending Contractors, verifying cash taken from vendor owned machines. Also, collects cash from car wash, soap and bleach and other miscellaneous items sold by machine. Upon machine servicing, all information will be recorded by the use of computerized hand held devices, manual recording of inform Counts and prepares Vending Machines Cash Collection Slip (SS/411) by date, type of machine, name of attendant and cash meter readings will be used in those locations not fully automated. Clears coin jams and makes refunds at designated locations.

• - Collects turn-in money bags daily from Cash Handling Clerks; counts and verifies cash receipt, prepares Daily Cash Receipt (SS/120) and arranges for deposit in accordance with established procedures. Receives bills fron Cash Handling Clerk and purchases coins from Cashier's Cage Navy Exchange.

• - Operates motor vehicle throughout the geographical area and on public roads for long and short trips in the performance of duties. Loads and unloads merchandise by hand or dolly; insures that merchandise is protected from damage or bad weather. Prepares and maintains Daily Trip Report of all trips made.

• - Performs inspection of vehicle for proper maintenance such as checking gas and oil, tune-ups, etc. Cleans vehicle and secures in designated area at end of day. Obtains receipt for all repairs and maintains records of repairs made. Does preventive maintenance on vehicle.

• - May be assigned to clean and maintain in a clean and orderly manner the area in which machines are located; sweeps, mops floors, cleans machines and empties trash cans.

• - Performs other related duties as assigned.

PHYSICAL EFFORT: Regularly lifts and transports moderately heavy objects weighing up to 40 lbs. Occasionally handles heavier items with assistance or materials handling equipment. Regular walking, bending, reaching required.

WORKING CONDITIONS: Work is performed both inside and outside. Incumbent is occasionally exposed to bad weather conditions while loading and unloading vehicle. Drives in all types of bad weather and is subject to cuts, bruises and broken bones as a result.

JOB REQUIREMENTS: 1. Must possess a valid state driver's license or a valid commercial driver's license (CDL). 2. Must possess the knowledge and skills necessary to operate a motor vehicle safely.

The Positions being offered are with the following Benefits: Medical/Dental/Vision insurance, Life insurance, and Disability insurance .Paid annual and sick leave, Paid holidays, 401K with match, and Pension plan.

