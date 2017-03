TAGS: BUSINESS FOR SALE Turnkey repair business of validators, DBAs, changers and hoppers, among other components. 16+ years in business. Established customer base. We serve customers in over 25 states. High profit & high profits as an add-on business. Located in Southeast U.S. Can be relocated. Owner retiring due to age. Call for complete details: (704) 257-6790, 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Mon.-Fri. Email: rapidrepair2001@gmail.com