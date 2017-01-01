 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Product distributing business for sale: Asking $120K
1526 Paul Poppell Rd.
Perry, Florida 32347
(see map)
Contact Name: TCD VENDING LLC - William

Phone: (850) 838-9793
Email: tcdvending@comcast.net
In 2016 we had $213,715 in Gross Receipts. Asking $120,000. Can break up. That is we can sell our trucks separate, etc. We also sell Snyders-Lance products to some convenience stores.
