Demarco Coffee Roasters, an artisanal small-batch coffee roaster located in Long Island City, NY, is seeking an experienced technician. This is a full-time opportunity.

We need a field service technician to perform onsite repairs of commercial coffee equipment and espresso machinery in the NYC area. Our customers range from high-end corporate clients to boutique coffee shops. his is a client-facing role, and we need someone with great communication and customer service skills.

Must be able to read and understand basic electrical diagrams and have basic knowledge of plumbing.

Prior experience working with coffee equipment preferred, but will consider any mechanic with 5+ years experience.

Main job responsibilities:

» Install and calibrate coffee and espresso machinery.

» Troubleshoot and resolve routine programming errors in coffee machines. Execute assigned projects for planned maintenance as well as identify corrective actions on site in the field.

» Reading and translating wiring diagrams.

» Accurately track time and resources spent for billing purposes.

» Perform all prep tests, ensuring that machines are functioning accurately.

» Train customers and users in the operation and functionality of newly installed equipment as needed.

Requirements:

» High school diploma or equivalent required.

» Clean drivers license; knowledge of the NYC area.

» Able to lift 50 lbs. or more.

» Strong mechanical aptitude.

» Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

» Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

» Resourceful problem solver. » Understanding of electrical systems/ability to read and interpret electrical schematics.

Please reply with resume. We look forward to receiving your application.