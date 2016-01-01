 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Bulk Vending and Crane Business for sale
Midwest Region
Contact Name: Larry Schatz

Phone: 309-370-1174
Email: larryws@frontiernet.net
Bulk Vending and Crane Business for sale

Well respected and long established Bulk Vending and Crane business now for sale. After many decades in a great business, the owner wishes to retire.

This is a complete sale:
all routes, contracts, equipment, parts, vehicles -- everything to go.

Owner will assist in transition. Dedicated and experienced employees. This is not a "fire" sale and until such time as a sale is made all operations including refurbishing of equipment, acquisition of new business, up grading of locations, etc., will continue.

Asking $750,000
