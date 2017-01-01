 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Legal/Business Services
205 SE Spokane St., Suite 300-50
Portland, Oregon 97202
(see map)

Phone: 503.771.7191
Fax: 877.387.8330
Email: jackmilfordford@jmfordlaw.com
Website: http://www.jmfordlaw.com

Trusted – Experienced - Dedicated

In need of legal/business consultative services? I can make a difference! I have acquired years of experience being both a business lawyer and as an executive officer. I have represented numerous businesses & ISOs in manufacturing, technology & the electronic payment industry, including ATMs & payment cards. Extensive experience to help businesses negotiate deals, review & prepare contracts, consummate transactions, including mergers & acquisitions, as well as mitigate risks. Call me, let’s discuss your business, legal concerns and/or needs today! I’m at your service.

Jack Milford Ford
Attorney at Law
503.880.0788
JMFord Law Office
jack@jmfordlaw.com
www.jmfordlaw.com
